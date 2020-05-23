|
Angela L. Foselli
Belvedere, South Carolina—Mrs. Angela L. Foselli, 100, was ushered by angels to be with Jesus on Friday, May 15, 2020.
Angela was born in New York City on September 12th, 1919, where she enjoyed being an Opera singer, seamstress, loving wife and mother to her seven children. She was an active member of Whole Life Ministries and enjoyed singing in the choir. She is survived by her son, Tony Fabian (Renee) and her six daughters, Rose Foselli, Yvonne Binnicker, Linda Whittemyer (John), Gina Fagan (late Tommy Fagan), Rhonda Foselli and Loretta Shaver as well as her ten grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A homegoing celebration will be held at 5:30 P.M. Tuesday, May 26th at Whole Life Ministries.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, Tennessee 38105.
