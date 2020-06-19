Angela McCain
North Augusta, SC—Miss Angela McCain, entered into rest June 17, 2020 at her residence. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Miss McCain was a 1982 graduate of Strom Thurmond High School and a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Senior Choir, Women's Ministry and the Senior Citizens Ministry. She was a Certified Nursing Assistant. Survivors include three sisters, Benita (Rev. Kenneth) Thurmond, Teresa Michelle (Curtis) Cummings and Tabitha Tillman; three brothers, Curtis A. McCain, Douglas McCain and Ervin (Sunshine) McCain; seven aunts, two uncles, eight nieces, seven nephews, a host of other relatives and friends. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic there will be no social gathering with the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 7953, North Augusta, SC 29861.
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
