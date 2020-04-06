Home

Williams Funeral Home
Angela Scott
Angela Scott Obituary
Angela Scott
Augusta, GA—Ms. Angela Scott entered into rest on Saturday, March 29, 2020 in Augusta, GA. A private service will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Survivors are her mother and father, Woodrow Scott Sr. and Nellie Mae Scott, children, Phinize King III, and LaQuanta King, brother, Woodrow Scott Jr.,sisters, Wendy Rene Scott, Constance Marie Scott, Jawandalyn Mitchell and Rebecca Ann Rowland and four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Williams Funeral Home, Hephzibah.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 7, 2020
