Stone Mountain, GA—Mrs. Angelia Daniels entered into rest on January 10, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at B. A. Williams Memorial Chapel with Rev. Stephen Smith officiating. Burial will be at Lofton A.M.E. Church, Wrens, GA. Survivors are her sons, Kristopher Daniels, Stephen C. (Krystal) Daniels; mother, Annie Lee Johnson; sisters, Barbara Williams, Patricia Hernandez, Patricia Johnson, Priscilla Robinson; four grandchildren; devoted aunt, Julia Bussey; and other relatives.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
The Augusta Chronicle - 01/16/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 16, 2020