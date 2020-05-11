Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
Sunset Memory Gardens
Angelia Gail "Angie" Shunn

Angelia Gail "Angie" Shunn Obituary
Angelia Gail "Angie" Shunn
Aiken, SC—Graveside services for Mrs. Angelia Gail "Angie" Shunn will be conducted on Wednesday in Sunset Memory Gardens.
Angie was a native of Charleston, South Carolina, having made Aiken her home for the past 40 years. She worked in law enforcement for several years, finishing her career as a police officer but her true joy was being a loving wife, mom and "Gammy." Her children remember her as a mom who was always there for them and who lived her life to the fullest and always helped those in need. She was a true hero to those she helped, always thinking of others before herself. Angie will always be remembered as an Angel who defied the odds. She was preceded in death by her brother, William Johnson.
Survivors include her husband 22 years Steve Shunn; a son, Jon and Stacy Wyatt, Warrenville, SC; a daughter, Michelle Wyatt, Bluffton, SC; two grandchildren, Willow and Silas Wyatt; her parents, Eulis and Linda Johnson.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.POSEYCARES.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 12, 2020
