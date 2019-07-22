|
|
Angie Carter
Augusta, GA— Entered into rest Sunday, July 21, 2019, Patricia Blackwell "Angie" Carter 80, loving wife of A. Lee Carter, PhD.
Mrs. Carter was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She worked as a medical transcriptionist. Mrs. Carter had a servant's heart and volunteered for several Christian organizations, including Broad Street Ministry Center and TV 49- Watchmen Broadcasting.
In addition to her husband, family members include: children: Charles Carter; Cher Hains (Bryant); Morgan Carter (Brian Switzer); Grandchildren: Ada Carter; Lola Carter; and Natalie Hains. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Pine View Baptist Church with Dr. Michael Davenport officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broad Street Ministry Center, 20 Broad Street, Augusta GA 30901 or WBPI TV 49, P.O. Box 3618, Augusta GA 30904.
The family will receive friends Thursday following the funeral service at the church. Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/23/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 23, 2019