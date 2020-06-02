Ann Beatty
1936 - 2020
Ann Beatty
Edgefield, SC—Mrs. Ann Abston Beatty entered into rest Friday, May 29, 2020, at the age of 83. She is survived by her husband and high school sweetheart, James N. Beatty Sr. Other surviving family members include her son, James N. Beatty Jr. (Vicki) of Martinez, GA; daughter, Kathryn Leigh Beatty of Aiken, SC; son, Judson Beatty (Mardi) of Columbia, SC; grandson, James N. Beatty III (Maria) of Augusta, GA; grandson, William T. Beatty (Kelley) of Augusta, GA; and grandson, Austin M. Beatty (Taylor) of North Augusta, SC.
She was a protective mother to her children, loved photography and horses, and enjoyed the Masters golf tournament and her pets. Ann also enjoyed taking classes at USC-Aiken.
Private interment will be at Pineview Memorial Gardens, North Augusta, SC
Please visit the online register at rowlandfordfuneralhome.com
Rowland-Ford Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 06/03/2020



Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
