Augusta, GA—Ann Daniel McKnight, 97, passed away on November 22, 2020 in Augusta, Georgia. Born April 9, 1923, in Augusta; she was the daughter of Nell Nolan Daniel and Raleigh H. Daniel of Augusta, GA. She attended local schools, Monte Sano Elementary, and Tubman High School. She grew up attending First Baptist Church on Greene Street, and was baptized there.
She attended, and graduated from, Limestone College in Gaffney, SC, with a double major in Art and Radio, in 1944, during the World War II era. While there, for her senior project in 1944, she designed Centennial Wedgewood plates for the college, which are still being used as symbols for the institution today.
She married Calvin Cuyler McKnight Jr. of Aiken, SC, on June 6, 1947. She raised three sons, Cuyler III, Jimmy, and David McKnight. During her children's growing years, she was Den Mother for each one's Cub Scout dens, room mother at their schools, and attended all of their sports team games and school activities. After marrying "Mac", the two started attending Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church on Walton Way. Ann taught the John Matthews Adult Sunday Class for several years. She also taught the Suzanne Morris Baker Circle for many years. She was also President of the Women of the Church from 1986-88, receiving the Women of the Church Lifetime Award in 1984.
As an adult, Ann took many continuing education courses at Augusta College. She also taught a course on "Augusta and the Revolutionary War" for two years.
In 1962, Ann starred on live television for WJBF-TV in Augusta. She started with a once-a-week show titled "Colonial Cookbook". At the time, television in Augusta was only 8 years old. Within a few months, she was given her own daily show, "Woman's World." She was the first female television talk show host in the southeastern United States. Every day was a new experience, as no female had done it before. Through the years she interviewed numerous celebrities, three wives of Governors of Georgia, and the wives of professional golfers playing in the Masters Tournament each year. Barbara Nicklaus consented to an interview every year that the show was on the air. Ann also interviewed many movie stars, the most notable being Joan Crawford. After leaving television, Ann moved to local radio station, WBIA, where she had a once-a-week morning show alongside Mark Sargent.
She later took an Historic Augusta Tour Guide course at Augusta College, taught by Edward Cashin. She became a tour guide for the Convention and Visitors Bureau for the city of Augusta, conducting tours for 30 years. Her tours were given to local, national, and international groups visiting the city.
Ann was a charter member of the Augusta Players Theatre Group, started in 1945. She was a member and past president of the Wildwood Garden Club and was chairwoman of the Augusta Exchange Club Flower Show in the early 1960s. She also formed and chaired the Board of Directors for the Limestone College Alumni Association in the early 1960s. She organized the CSRA Limestone Alumni Association in 1958, and was President of that association. Further involvement in her local community included working with Easter Seals, the Polio Association, and Heart Association
of Richmond County.
Mrs. McKnight is preceded in death by her husband, C. Cuyler McKnight Jr; her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Raleigh Daniel; her brother, T. Richard (Dick) Daniel; and three sisters, Elizabeth Daniel Wiggins of North Augusta, SC, Nell Daniel Byne of Waynesboro, and Clayton Daniel Jordan of Augusta. She is survived by her sons, C. Cuyler McKnight III of Greensboro, NC; James D. McKnight (Jean), of Augusta; and David W. McKnight (Kathy) of Augusta. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Cal McKnight, Frances Ann Layton, Brian McKnight, Pierce McKnight, Kaitlin McKnight, Holley Rhoades, Colton McKnight, and five great grandchildren, Laurana Layton, Colin Layton, Sylvie McKnight, Finn McKnight, and Layton Rhoades.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Westover Memorial Park with Rev. Robert Hunt officiating. The family will greet friends after the service at the gravesite.
Friends and family are encouraged to practice social distancing and face coverings are strongly suggested.
If so desired memorials may be made to Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church, 2261 Walton Way, Augusta, GA, 30904 or to the Alan Fuqua Center Elevator Fund, 2249 Walton Way, Augusta, GA, 30904.
