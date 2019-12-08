|
|
Ann Darby
Thomson, Georgia—Mrs. Ruby Annette Dent Darby, 76, entered into rest December 07, 2019 in University Hospital McDuffie.
Ann grew up in Thomson, Georgia and was the daughter of the late Edwin Erwin Dent and the late Sarah Corbin Dent. She was a 1961 graduate of Thomson High School and retired as a legal secretary from Wills Law Firm. Ann enjoyed blue grass music, traveling, and most of all she loved her family. She was known by many for her affectionate personality and her devotion as a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 32 years Ed Darby; sons, Steve Powell (Kay), Charles "Chuck" Powell (Jenny), Chris Powell (Dawn); daughter, Joy Bowles (Charlie) all of Thomson, GA; sisters, Polly Dent of Snellville, GA, Sandra Swain of Oxford, GA; grandchildren, Brittany DeMaere, Parker Whitaker, Kristen Powell, Payne Powell, Newton Powell, Chappell Powell, Darby Verner, and Austin Bowles and great grandchild, Claire Whitaker.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 in the chapel of Beggs Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery. Pallbearers will be nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Beggs Funeral Home.
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, Georgia is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Ruby Ann Darby.
The Augusta Chronicle - 12/09/2019
