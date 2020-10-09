Ann Denany
Martinez, GA—Mrs. Ann Toomey Denany, beloved wife of Mr. Charles Hugh Denany, entered into rest on October 8, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 4:00 PM in the Thomas L. King Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Denany was born in Augusta on October 17, 1954 and was the daughter of the late Al Toomey and Eleanor Weathersbee Toomey. She had been a medical billing associate with Physicians Practice Group. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
In addition to her husband she is survived her three daughters, Heather Pardue of Dallas GA, Brenda Green of North Augusta, and Ashley Meyer of Augusta, her brother Michael Toomey of San Diego CA, five grandchildren and two great grandchildren and two special canine children Bella and Lulu.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or to The WISE Place Metter GA.
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/11/2020