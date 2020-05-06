The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Bellevue Memorial Gardens
Ann Dover

Ann Dover Obituary
Ann Dover
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Ann Irene Shedd Dover, 95, wife of the late James William Dover.
Ann was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law: Barbara Dover; grandsons: Jimmy Dover (Amanda), Michael Dover (Linda), Harrison Dover (Kate), Tony Gray (Kim); granddaughters: Debbie, Tina, Monica, Melissa Duncan, Cindy Smith (Billy); sister: Virginia Carter; niece: Jeanette Fields (Rondal); nephew: Jerry Dover; and a number of great grandchildren. In addition to her husband James, Ann is preceded in death by her sons: Jack Dover and Mike Dover; sister: Lois Dover; and a brother: Harley Shedd.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff at Westwood Nursing Facility.
A private graveside service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - Thursday 5-7-2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 7, 2020
