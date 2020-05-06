|
Ann Dover
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Ann Irene Shedd Dover, 95, wife of the late James William Dover.
Ann was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law: Barbara Dover; grandsons: Jimmy Dover (Amanda), Michael Dover (Linda), Harrison Dover (Kate), Tony Gray (Kim); granddaughters: Debbie, Tina, Monica, Melissa Duncan, Cindy Smith (Billy); sister: Virginia Carter; niece: Jeanette Fields (Rondal); nephew: Jerry Dover; and a number of great grandchildren. In addition to her husband James, Ann is preceded in death by her sons: Jack Dover and Mike Dover; sister: Lois Dover; and a brother: Harley Shedd.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the caring staff at Westwood Nursing Facility.
A private graveside service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 7, 2020