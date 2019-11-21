|
|
Mrs. Ann E. Jasper
Macon, GA—Memorial services for Ann E. Jasper will be held 2PM Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Johnny Hart will officiate. Interment services will be private. Mrs. Jasper, 63, passed away, Monday, November 18, 2019.
Survivors include her son, Christopher Jasper, two sisters, three brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.
The Augusta Chronicle - November 22, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019