Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
Ann E. Jasper Obituary
Mrs. Ann E. Jasper
Macon, GA—Memorial services for Ann E. Jasper will be held 2PM Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Rev. Johnny Hart will officiate. Interment services will be private. Mrs. Jasper, 63, passed away, Monday, November 18, 2019.
Survivors include her son, Christopher Jasper, two sisters, three brothers and a host of other relatives and friends.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - November 22, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2019
