Evans, GA—Entered into rest on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Doctor's Hospital, Mrs. Ann Behun Fenicin, 82. She was the loving wife of 62 years to the late Mr. Michael Fenicin.
Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Her love of life and desire to serve others was contagious. Ann was a teacher of French and English, who taught for many years in Richmond County schools as well as Aquinas High School. After retirement, Ann and Mike loved to travel and spent many summers on the road. She was also an active volunteer at Catholic Social Services Thrift Store, serving for over 30 years. She was a parishioner of St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church where she served as a Sacristan for 25+ years. Ann was awarded the Diocesan Bishop Gartland medal for her service to the church.
Family members include her daughters: Nancy Davis (Bob) and Carolyn Poirier (Michael) all of Evans; grandchildren: Amanda Davis (Matt) and Robert Davis of Charleston, Jennifer Rockett (Adam) of Atlanta, and Andrew Poirier of Evans. Additional survivors include great-granddaughters: Kendall Davis and Mary Rockett; sister-in-law: Anne Kulhanek (Joe) and 7 nieces and nephews and their families.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary on the Hill Catholic Church, 1220 Monte Sano Avenue, Augusta, GA 30904.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
