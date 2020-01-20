|
|
Ann Foster
Evans, GA—Ann Sayer Foster, 88, loving wife of Sidney L. Foster for 70 years went home to be with her Lord on Sunday, January 19, 2020.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Storey Chapel of First Baptist Church of Augusta. Inurnment will follow in the church garden. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10:00 A.M., at the church.
Mr. Foster was a member of First Baptist Church of Augusta and former member of Woodlawn Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and taught children's choirs. She taught piano for many years in the Augusta area and was also an avid bridge player.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and Sara Sayer, and her brother, Edward Sayer.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Foster is survived by her two daughters: Susan (Carey) Tankersley of Evans, GA, and Beth (Jonathan) Morris of Orlando, FL; four grandchildren: Ann (Scott) Mason, Mollie (Shelly) Waters, Ben (Stephanie) Tankersley, and Sarah (Socrates) Perez; and 10 great grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of the Arbor at Brandon Wilde and SouthEast Hospice for their excellent and loving care for Mrs. Foster and her family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Music Ministry of First Baptist Church of Augusta, P.O. Box 14489, Augusta, GA 30909.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020