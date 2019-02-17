Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
2700 Deans Bridge Road
Augusta, GA
Graveside Services for Mrs. Ann Jones Black, 93, who entered into rest February 14, 2019 will be conducted Monday afternoon at 2 o'clock in Hillcrest Memorial Park. Rev. Sherrell Dunn officiating.

Mrs. Black was a native of Augusta having made North Augusta her home for the past 46 years. She was a former child care provider at Curtis Baptist Church who loved the Lord, her family and her pets. Mrs. Black was preceded in death by her parents, Jesse and Fannie Jones; her husband, John Carl Black, Sr.; three sisters, Margaret Brooks, Barbara Lee Jones and Jean Puryear.

Survivors include a son, Carl Black, Aiken, SC; a daughter, Delores Black, North Augusta; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803.278.1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 17, 2019
