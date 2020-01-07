Home

Posey Funeral Directors - North Augusta
1307 Georgia Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 278-1181
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Stevens Creek Church
600 Stevens Creek Road
Augusta, GA
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Stevens Creek Church
600 Stevens Creek Road
Augusta, GA
Ann K. Wetherington


1953 - 2020
Ann K. Wetherington Obituary
Ann K. Wetherington
Edgefield, SC—Edgefield, SC--Memorial Services for Ms. Ann K. Wetherington, 66, who entered into rest January 5, 2020, will be conducted Saturday morning at 11 o'clock from Stevens Creek Church with Pastor Marty Baker officiating. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Private family interment was held in Winnsboro, SC.
Ms. Ann K. Wetherington was a native of Columbia, SC, a former resident of Augusta, GA, having made Edgefield, SC her home for the past four years. She retired as a Registered Nurse from University Hospital and continued her nursing skills by assisting others through home health care. She was a member of Stevens Creek Church.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Tim Wixson, Edgefield, SC; her son and daughter-in-law, Ben and Laura Wetherington, Tacoma, WA; three grandchildren, Ethan Wixson, Benaiah Wixson and Beau Wetherington.
Memorials may be made to Stevens Creek Church, 600 Stevens Creek Road, Augusta, GA 30907.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta is in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Jan. 9, 2020
