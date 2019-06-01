Home

Anna Ellis Obituary
Anna Lucretia Ellis, 69, wife of William "Byron" Ellis, Sr., entered into rest Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at University Hospital.

Memorial services will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 3:00 PM in the Fire of the Harvest Church, 107 Shartom Drive with Pastor David Fearneyhough officiating.

Mrs. Ellis was born in Adairsville, GA to the late James and Evelyn Sawyer. She retired from Environmental Services at Doctor's Hospital. She was a loving MeMe to her grandchildren, devoted wife and help meet for 43 years, a great and supportive mother and in-law who will be truly missed, but has now brighten God's kingdom.

Other survivors include her son, William Byron Ellis, Jr.; brothers, James and Steve Sawyer and six grandchildren.

The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 1, 2019
