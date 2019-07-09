|
Mrs. Anna Gertrude Ludwig, 87, of North Augusta, SC, entered into rest on Sunday, July 7, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday at 2 o'clock in the chapel of Hatcher Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3464 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Graniteville, SC. The family will greet friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery, North Augusta, SC. Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com to view the complete obituary.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on July 9, 2019