W.H. Mays Mortuary - Augusta
1221 JAMES BROWN BLVD.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-6401
Anna Jean Elam Quiller

Anna Jean Elam Quiller Obituary
Mrs. Anna Jean Elam Quiller entered into rest Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from Bethlehem Baptist Church, 815 Murrah Road, North Augusta, SC, Reverend Arthur L. Kemp, pastor-eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service.

W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 22, 2019
