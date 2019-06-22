|
|
Mrs. Anna Jean Elam Quiller entered into rest Thursday, June 13, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. from Bethlehem Baptist Church, 815 Murrah Road, North Augusta, SC, Reverend Arthur L. Kemp, pastor-eulogist. Interment will be in the church cemetery. The remains will lie in state from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
W. H. Mays Mortuary, 1221 James Brown Boulevard, Augusta, GA 30901 (706)722-6401.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 22, 2019