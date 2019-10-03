Home

Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
(706) 868-9637
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Elliott Sons Funeral Home
4255 Columbia Road
Martinez, GA 30907
Anna Rose Molloy


1938 - 2019
Anna Rose Molloy Obituary
Anna Rose Molloy
Martinez, GA—Mrs. Anna Rose Molloy, 80, entered into rest on Saturday, September 29, 2019.
Mrs. Molloy spent most of her life in New York, but has spent the last 15 years of her life in Augusta, GA. She was a member of St. Teresa of Avila Church in Grovetown. Mrs. Molloy enjoyed crafts and making chocolate.
Mrs. Molloy is preceded in death by her son, Kevin Molloy; parents, Harry and Ann Esposito; sister, Dorothy Esposito; and grandson, Connor Molloy. Survivors include her husband, Roger Molloy; children, Roger Molloy (Ruth), Bernard Dumeng and Ben Dumeng; sister, Joan Gasparro; and grandchildren, Meghan Molloy, Sean Molloy and Hailey Molloy.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Elliott Sons Funeral Home on Columbia Road from one until the hour of service. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at 3pm at the Columbia Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the National Kidney Association, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 10/4/2019

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 6, 2019
