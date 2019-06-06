Home

Anna Smith Lowe Obituary
Mrs. Anna Smith Lowe entered into rest Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at her residence.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from Antioch Baptist Church, 1454 Florence Street, Augusta, GA with Dr. K. B. Martin, pastor-officiating. Interment will be in Mount Olive Memorial Gardens. *The family will receive friends Friday, June 7, 2019 at Antioch Baptist Church from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Survivors include daughter, Rosa Lowe Abrams; four sons, Reverend Chris Lowe, Sr., Julius C. Lowe, Michael Lowe and Richard V. Lowe, all of Augusta, GA.

Friends may call at the home of her son, 3115 Eagle Rock Road, Augusta, GA 30909.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on June 6, 2019
