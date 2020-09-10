1/1
Annabell T. Seago
Augusta, GA—Annabell T. Seago, 85, wife of the late Charles Terry Seago, entered into rest Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020, at 2:00 PM from Hillcrest Memorial Park with Reverend Don Stone officiating.
Mrs. Seago, daughter of the late Mary Key Thompson and William David Thompson, was born in Stapleton, GA, and retired as a cashier with Piggly Wiggly. She was a member of Lumpkin Road Baptist Church and the Calvary Sunday school class.
She is survived by her children, Johnny David Patterson (Ruth), Mark Anthony Patterson (Lisa), and Melanie Joy Tovar (Jose); her grandchildren, Ryan David Patterson, Heather Danielle Phillips, and Brandon Philip Broome; her great grandchildren, Eva Annabelle Broome, Armani Gabriel Broome, and Sage Tovar; her step grandchildren, Brandon Tovar, Jordan Tovar, and Chase Tovar; her brother, John Thompson; and her sister, Ruby Holley.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Lumpkin Road Baptist Church, 2540 Lumpkin Rd, Augusta, GA 30906.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hillcrest Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors
2502 Richmond Hill Road
Augusta, GA 30906
(706) 790-8567
