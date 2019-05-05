Home

Annabelle Elliott Hicks

Annabelle Elliott Hicks Obituary
Mrs. Annabelle Elliott Hicks, wife of the late Ret. SFC Robert W. Hicks of San Sebastian Drive, entered into rest May 2, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 pm Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church with the Rev. Clarence D. Hill officiating. The remains will lie in state in the church at noon. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Hicks was a graduate of Immaculate Conception Catholic School, Augusta, Georgia. She retired from the Kendall Company. She was a member of Mt. Transfiguration Baptist Church.

Survivors include three devoted cousins, Sara Lyons, Elder Reatha Lewis and Elder Gloria (Elder John) Dunbar; three brothers-in-law, Rev. Willie Hicks, Booker T. (Clara) Hicks, Jr., and James L. Coleman; five sisters-in-law, Laura B. Chalmers, Carrie L. Hicks, Linda Coleman, Betty Coleman and Rose Tate; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or the residence of Elder Gloria (Elder John) Dunbar, 203 Merriweather Drive, Graniteville, SC. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from May 5 to May 8, 2019
