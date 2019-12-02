|
Annabelle (James Stephen Paul) Mitchell
Atlanta, GA—Annabelle (James Stephen Paul) Mitchell, 27, entered eternal rest Sunday, November 24, 2019.
Beloved child of C. Stephen Mitchell and MaryAnne Daby Mitchell of Augusta, Georgia, she was a 2010 graduate of Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School. Devoted to social justice and serving those in need, Anna worked to help all members of her Atlanta community.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any LGBTQ support organization that works to provide basic needs and healthcare for all.
