Annalee Scherr
North Augusta, SC—Funeral Services for Mrs. Annalee Scherr, 97, who entered into rest September 30, 2019, will be conducted Thursday morning at 11 o'clock from the Posey Funeral Chapel. Dr. G. Daniel McCall officiating. Interment will follow in Pineview Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Scherr was a native of South Charleston, WV, having made North Augusta her home for the past 64 years. Throughout her career she worked at the Savannah River Plant, was a homemaker and retired from the Anne Marie Nursing Home. Mrs. Scherr was a member of Fairview Presbyterian Church, where she actively served in various capacities to include the church choir. She was a member of the North Augusta Garden Club and Bridge Club. Mrs. Scherr will be fondly remembered as a devout Christian woman, who was always a dear friend and brought light into the lives of those she knew. Serving God and her family is where she found true joy in her life. She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin E. Scherr and her sister, Rose Marie Neuhart.
Survivors include her husband of 65 years, Rodney W. Scherr; a daughter Kathryn A. "Kitsie" (Charlie) Hartz, Aiken, SC; a granddaughter, Kathryn Marie Tice, North Augusta, SC; a cousin Don (Gail) Newhart, Atlanta, GA.
The family would like to express appreciation to each of Mrs. Scherr's caregivers for their dedicated and compassionate service, with special thanks to Cynthia "Cindy" Maiden.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service from 10 until 11 o'clock.
The Augusta Chronicle - October 2, 2019
