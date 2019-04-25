Mrs. Ann C. Sathe, beloved wife of Dr. Anand Sathe, entered into rest on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at her residence. She is survived by her husband Anand Sathe, their four children--Nina Grandin, Nikhil Sathe, Nila Sathe (Ryland), and Nitin Sathe; nine grandchildren--Megan Grandin, Hannah Grandin, Abby Grandin, Ellie Grandin, Sonia Ryland, Anika Ryland, Mira Herzog, Astrid Herzog, and Larson Sathe; and her sister Ellen Best.



Ann was born on November 25, 1939, in New York City, New York and was an RN and homemaker. Ann and Anand were married on April 29, 1967, in Kinderhook, New York and also later in India. Ann and Anand moved to Georgia in 1974 and lived in Dublin, Georgia until 2004, when they moved to Evans, Georgia.



Ann had been living with cancer for 13 years and fought a brave battle. Special thanks to Kelly Ray, her caregiver, who loved and cared for her. She will be missed greatly by her family and friends, and a private memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the in her name. Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary