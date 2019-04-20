|
Anne Hawes Dozier, 73, of Thomson, GA was called home on Friday, April 19, 2019.
Funeral services will be head on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Westview Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Charles Reese will be officiating the cemetery. Arrangements are by Curtis Funeral Home.
Anne was born in Newport News, VA to Marion and Beulah Dozier on July 9, 1945. In 1952 the family moved to Thomson, GA. Anne graduated from Thomson High School in 1963 where she was voted Best All-Around and was crowned Homecoming Queen. Anne went on to the University of Georgia, joining the Phi Mu Sorority and making many lifelong friends. Anne graduated from Georgia and moved to New York City. She started working at Doubleday Publishing and began a lifelong love of books. Anne eventually moved back to Atlanta opening her own executive placement agency, Status, Inc. In 1994 Anne sold her business to return to New York and open a public relations firm. Anne loved working with different authors and celebrities. Her clients included Barbara Walters, Janet Evanovich and numerous others. Anne recalled calling a popular magazine to pitch an article on Paula Deen. When the editor said she had no idea who Paula Deen was, Anne assured her, "You will."
In 2017 Anne said her final goodbye to New York City and returned to her family and friends in Thomson, GA. Anne loved her time Thomson and becoming active at the Thomson YMCA and making many new friends there. She also loved her new home on Gordon Street and its close proximity to the library.
Anne was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Marion Dozier and her mother, Beulah Robinson Dozier. She is survived by her brothers, Thomas Marion Dozier, Jr. of Augusta, GA and Richard Lee Dozier (her favorite brother) of Thomson, GA. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews as well as her loving friend of late, Tim Lindman of Columbia, SC.
Anne was beautiful and loved by all. She was the center of attention in every room she entered (which was always late). Anne will be missed by many but forgotten by none. God speed dear Annie!
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 20, 2019