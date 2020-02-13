Home

Arlington Burial and Cremation
1220 George C Wilson Drive, Suite C
Augusta, GA 30909
762-994-0311
Celebration of Life
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
4:00 PM
Anne Morris


1959 - 2020
Anne Morris Obituary
Anne Morris
Appling, Georgia—Anne Frances Morris 21 February 1959 – 7 February 2020
Wife, mother, and crazy plant lady. Anne unexpectedly passed away in her home Friday afternoon. She was loved by her husband, Brian Buchta, 2 sons, Nicholas and Derek, Her Mother Meri, Brothers Michael and Robert, Sisters Rebecca and Joan, and 12 nieces and nephews. She was an avid gardener and a voracious reader.
A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 4p.m. at Arlington Burial and Cremation.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - February 15, 2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2020
