Anne Poss, beloved wife of George William (Sonny) Poss entered into eternal rest on July 9, 2019 at her home.
Born to Parks Winfield and Emma Thomson Pratt in Bonaire, GA, Anne was reared in Covington, Ga. She attended Stetson University in Deland, FL and received both her Bachelor and Master of Science from the University or Georgia where she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority.
She taught at Paul Knox Junior High School in North Augusta, SC for two years prior to transferring to the new Butler High School in Augusta. During her twenty nine years there, she taught senior english and college composition. She was also a debate team coach, literary coordinator, and Chairman of the Language Arts Department. She and her husband moved to Thomson in 1995. They divided their time between Thomson and their lake house in Lincoln County.
Anne was a member of the Thomson First United Methodist Church, The Greater Augusta Kappa Delta Alumnae Association, the McDuffie Regional Medical Foundation, The Thomson Boat Club, and the Board of Directors of the Boys and Girls Club of Thomson.
Anne was preceded in Death by her parents, her brothers William Albert (Bill) Pratt of Jacksonville, FL, James Donald (Jim) Pratt of Memphis, TN and Parks Winfield (Sonny) Pratt of Covington, as well as two sisters, Joyce Pratt Hopkins of Griffin GA and Doris Pratt Kirkland of Covington.
In addition, to her husband, she is survived by a sister, Sarah Pratt Moore of Covington and a brother Hugh Kenneth Pratt of Martinez, GA as well as a special niece Jean (Doug) Duncan of Martinez and her children Tripp, Charlie and Molly.
A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Athens Y Camp P.O. Box 8 Tallulah Falls, GA 30573 or .
