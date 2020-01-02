|
Anne Sawyer
North Augusta, SC—Anne Curtis Blount Sawyer of North Augusta, SC, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Her life verse was Philippians 1:21, "For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain."
She is survived by her loving husband. Eugene "Gene" Scott Sawyer of 57 years; their children, Scott Stuart Sawyer (Jody) and Jane Sawyer Marcoux (Steven); nine grandchildren: Brook Sawyer Barnett (Dustin), Joshua Sawyer, Bremen Sawyer, Shield Sawyer, and Bethany Sawyer and Adelaide Marcoux Maggard (Daniel), Camilla Marcoux Fleming (Adam), Gilbert Marcoux and Oliver Marcoux; one great great grandson, Jack Bransel Barnett and her brother, John Byne Blount, Jr. (Martha).
Anne was born January 8, 1940 to John Byne Blount and Mabel Shields Trowbridge. Maternal grandparents were Nancy Curtis Shields and William Edward Trowbridge, and paternal grandparents were Annie Lorine Smith and William Thomas Blount. Anne married Gene on June 17, 1962. She graduated from the Academy of Richmond County, Augusta College and Georgia Southern College. She attended the University of South Carolina and Columbia College to be certified as a school media specialist. She taught English at Tubman Jr. High and Butler High School. She was a library assistant at the Augusta Library and the VA hospital.
She set up libraries at John Milledge Elementary, Episcopal Day School, First Baptist Church of Clearwater, Augusta Christian Schools, the Alternative School in Richmond County, Ursula Collins Elementary School, North Augusta Bible Chapel, and the genealogical library at the Edgefield Archives. Anne enjoyed collecting antique dolls and attending the CSRA Doll and Toy Collectors Club and was a member of the United Federation of Doll Clubs. She also enjoyed photography, was a published writer in several magazines, and wrote the column "Anne's Anecdotes" during the 1990s for the Midland Valley Journal and the Edgefield Advertiser.
Anne was a member of the Augusta Genealogical Society, which was once housed in her childhood home at 1025 Chafee Avenue, the Burke County Genealogical and Historical Society, and The Old Edgefield District Genealogical Society. She was also a member of the Trenton Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter of Aiken for many years and later transferred to the Martintown Road Chapter. Her chapter awarded their Community Service Award in November 2012 to Anne for her many years of helping with homeless pets.
For over thirty years she appeared on the Adopt-a-Pet segments on Channels 6, 12, and 26, as well as the local Christian TV station WBPI, and was the Adopt-a-Pet coordinator for more than a dozen animal rescue groups throughout the CSRA for several years. Anne was the February 2015 recipient of the "Giving Your Best" award for her passion to find homes for cats and dogs.
The funeral service will be held at Rowland-Ford Funeral Home. Interment will be at the Sunset Memorial Gardens on the Aiken/Augusta Highway. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN, 37214-0800, or a local animal rescue group (Molly's Militia, Friends of North Augusta Animals, etc.)
