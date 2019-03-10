|
|
Entered into rest Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her residence, Mrs. Anne W. Ross, age 80, wife of the late Jimmy R. Ross.
Mrs. Ross was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. She was a longtime member of Bethesda Baptist Church in Harlem. She was a member of the Agnes Kelley Sunday School class and a member of Women of Wisdom in Statesboro. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Family members include her son: Tony Ross (Mary Allison); her daughter: Arlene Ross Freeman (Tim); grandchildren: Dalton and Dylan Ross, and Ross, Grace, and Kayla Freeman; brother: David Whitaker (Linda) and sister: Sue Milford (Mike).
Funeral services will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son. The family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Victorious Reagan & Friends, 601 North Belair Square, STE 10, Evans, GA 30809.
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019