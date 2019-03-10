The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
Anne W. Ross


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anne W. Ross Obituary
Entered into rest Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at her residence, Mrs. Anne W. Ross, age 80, wife of the late Jimmy R. Ross.

Mrs. Ross was a native and lifelong resident of Augusta. She was a longtime member of Bethesda Baptist Church in Harlem. She was a member of the Agnes Kelley Sunday School class and a member of Women of Wisdom in Statesboro. She was a loving mother and grandmother.

Family members include her son: Tony Ross (Mary Allison); her daughter: Arlene Ross Freeman (Tim); grandchildren: Dalton and Dylan Ross, and Ross, Grace, and Kayla Freeman; brother: David Whitaker (Linda) and sister: Sue Milford (Mike).

Funeral services will be Monday, March 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet and Son. The family will receive friends Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Victorious Reagan & Friends, 601 North Belair Square, STE 10, Evans, GA 30809.

Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019
