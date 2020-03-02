|
|
Annely Middleton Hayes
Augusta, GA—Annely Middleton Hayes died peacefully on February 26, 2020. She was born in Charleston, SC on December 9, 1928 to the late Arthur Middleton and Patience Hurd Middleton. She grew up in Augusta. She was a mother, homemaker, and worked as a volunteer for the Republican Party. In later years, she moved back to her beloved South Carolina low country where she worked in the real estate business. She served as a volunteer at the Nathaniel Russell house and at Middleton Place in Charleston. She was very proud of her Middleton lineage and was a direct descendent of Arthur Middleton, a signer of the Declaration of Independence from South Carolina.
She is survived by her children, Samuel Mack Ramsey III (Ann), Arthur Middleton Ramsey (Katie), Annely Ramsey Hill, Hope Hayes Maxwell (Diane), Patience Hayes Wildermuth, Richard Burton Hayes III (Paddy); her 13 grandchildren: Clay Ramsey, Amy Harris, Sid Newton, Sloane Smith, Katherine Maxey, Mary Blake Ramsey, Blake Leverett, Andrew Hill, Allan Maxwell, William Maxwell, Kathleen Hayes, Jack Hayes, and Margaret Hayes ; and 19 greatgrandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Hope Middleton Wood. She is predeceased by her sisters Patience Hayden, Sally Hawkridge, and Gay Mason.
The family is grateful to Nikki and the staff at Augusta Gardens for their care and compassion during the last two years.
There will be a graveside service at the Summerville cemetery in Augusta on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2 pm where she will be buried next to her late husband Richard Burton Hayes, Jr.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Middleton Place Foundation, 4300 Ashley River Rd. Charleston, SC 29414; or to Friends of the Animal Shelter – FOTAS Aiken at www.fotasaiken.com.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 4, 2020