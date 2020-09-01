Annette Butler Hall
Graniteville, SC—Annette Butler Hall, 54, of Graniteville, SC, entered into rest August 29, 2020 at AU Medical Center.
She was a member of Jacksonville Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Errick Hall, Derrick Hall and Angel Hearns; her father, James E. Butler; her mother, Glenda A. Butler; three sisters, Sylvia (Michael) Gay, Tiffany Robinson and Stephanie Perry; three brothers, James A. Butler, Robert Neil Butler and Tavares Butler; godsister, Phyllis (Johnnie) York; six grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
