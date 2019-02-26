|
Mrs. Annette Johnson Finley, 80, of Morris Rd., Thomson, GA entered into rest February 24, 2019 at Warrenton Health and Rehabilitation.
Annette was born in Warren County, GA to the late Ira Hunt Johnson and the late Annie Maud Landrum Johnson. She lived in Augusta for many years and moved to Thomson in 1993. Annette served as Clerk for the McDuffie County Board of Commissioners for many years. She and her husband, Jim enjoyed traveling all of the United States.
Survivors include her beloved husband, Jim Finley and brother, Lewis Johnson; step children, James Robert Finley, John Douglas Finley and Janet Wagner and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in the chapel of Beggs Funeral Home with Charlie Newton and Johnny Johnson officiating. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Annette Finley.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 26, 2019