Annette Tarpley
Augusta, GA—Entered into rest Saturday, September 7, 2019, Mrs. Annette Smallwood Tarpley, 84, wife of the late Thomas Thames Tarpley.
Mrs. Tarpley grew up in Cadley, GA in Warren County. She initially worked with the phone company in Thomson, GA but after marrying she moved to Augusta where she began working in the banking business. She started as a teller with C&S National Bank, eventually becoming branch manager at the Daniel Village branch, and then retired from C&S.
She had a lifelong love of reading, gardening and cooking. She was always proud of her flowers and was active in the Garden Club in the Montclair Subdivision. Mrs. Tarpley initially participated in activities at Woodlawn Baptist Church and then Warren Baptist Church. She was active in the Joy Club at Warren Baptist Church.
Mrs. Tarpley adored her family, particularly her grandchildren. "Nomi" was always good for a walk in the neighborhood, a back scratch on the couch, or a good cup of coffee.
Family members include her sons: Barry Thomas Tarpley, MD (Sheryl) and Steven Charles Tarpley; grandchildren: Claire Tarpley Whitlow (Michael) and John Aaron Tarpley (Keirsten); great grandchildren: Henry Newman Whitlow and Emma Jae Tarpley. In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, Fred Guy Smallwood and Fannie Mae Hyman Smallwood, and by her brother, Thomas Aaron Smallwood.
The family would like to thank the staff at Westwood Nursing Home and Angela Lokey and staff at West Forrest Personal Care Home for the compassionate care.
The funeral service will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Thomas Poteet & Son with Rev. Dave Dillard officiating. Burial will follow at 4:00 P.M. at New Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Cadley, GA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 106 SRP Dr., Suite A, Evans, GA 30809.
The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - Wednesday September 11, 2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 11, 2019