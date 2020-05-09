|
|
Annette "Annie Mae" Whisnant Hand
Augusta, GA—Annette, "Annie Mae" Whisnant Hand, 60, wife of Richard "Yank" Hand, Jr, entered into rest Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at her residence.
Private graveside services will be held at Harlem City Cemetery with Pastor Wesley Weatherford officiating.
Mrs. Hand, daughter of Thomas Clifford Whisnant, and the late Mary Ann Jones, was born in Augusta and was a homemaker. She was lovingly known as "Nanny" to her grandchildren and was rarely seen without her beloved dog, Diesel. She was a member of the Southern Wind Riders Club and loved to work in her yard planting flowers. She never met a stranger and lived her life to serve others.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Drenda "Bunny" Whisnant Smith, and her twin sister, Dannette K. Whisnant Nix.
In addition to her husband and her father, she is survived by her children, Richard Hand III (Megan), Elaina Dannette Tuper, and Alan Jay Hand, all of Augusta; her grandchildren, Carson David Hand, Charleigh Kate Hand, Campbell Knox Hand, Aaron Michael Johnson, and Kylie Faith Sibert; her brother, Tim Whisnant; and her sister, Christine Green.
If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Joseph M. Still Burn Center, 3675 J Dewey Gray Circle, Augusta, GA 30909.
Chance & Hydrick Funeral Directors, 2502 Richmond Hill Road, Augusta, GA, 30906.
www.chanceandhydrick.com
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on May 10, 2020