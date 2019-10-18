|
Annie Bell Cancer
Augusta, Ga.—Mrs. Annie Bell Cancer entered into rest on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.Funeral service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Friendly Church of God In Christ with Elder Willie Boyd officiating. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park. Survivors includes her children; Starlett Cancer, Malody (Kalvin) Holliman, Walter Cancer Jr.; grandchildren, Lekeva Cancer, Krystal Valentine, Myana Love, Kenneth Love; sister Betty Smith, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will take place on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr.Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 19, 2019