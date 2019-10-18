Home

Williams Funeral Home - Augusta
1765 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Augusta, GA 30901
(706) 722-5551
Annie Cancer
Annie Bell Cancer Obituary
Annie Bell Cancer
Augusta, Ga.—Mrs. Annie Bell Cancer entered into rest on Wednesday, October 16, 2019.Funeral service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at 11:00 am at Friendly Church of God In Christ with Elder Willie Boyd officiating. Interment will follow at Westover Memorial Park. Survivors includes her children; Starlett Cancer, Malody (Kalvin) Holliman, Walter Cancer Jr.; grandchildren, Lekeva Cancer, Krystal Valentine, Myana Love, Kenneth Love; sister Betty Smith, and a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing will take place on Sunday from 2:00 to 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr.Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Oct. 19, 2019
