Annie Christine Harden Obituary
Mrs. Annie Christine Harden, of S. Boundary Avenue, entered into rest May 30, 2019 at Aiken Regional Medical Center.Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at New Beginning Ministries of which Bishop Hezekiah Pressley pastor and Rev. Emory Higgin eulogist. The remains will lie in state in the church at 10 a.m. Interment will be in Four Mile Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Harden was a member of New Vision Ministries of Augusta.

Survivors include six sons, Charles H. (Gwendolyn) Harden, Ernest G. (Valeria) Harden, Augusta; Verdice L. Harden, New Ellenton, SC; Anthony W. (Sherrie) Harden, Statesboro, GA; Lee V. (Angela) Harden, Myrtle Beech, SC and Archie D. (Deborah) Harden, Beech Island, SC; 17 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit the residence or after 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Published in The Augusta Chronicle from June 5 to June 7, 2019
