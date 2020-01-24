|
Annie Elizabeth Riner
Grovetown, Georgia—Annie Elizabeth Coleman Riner, longtime resident of Grovetown, GA, departed this earthly home for her heavenly home on January 23, 2020. She was born in Canoochee, GA on February 16, 1931 and was the loving daughter of the late Mrs. Estelle Allmond Coleman Canady and the late Wiley Allen Coleman. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, John Franklin Riner. Also preceding her in death were her brothers, Wiley Allen Coleman, Jr. and Luther Edward Coleman.
Ann retired from the US Postal Service in 1997 after 30 years of serving the communities of Grovetown, Evans, Appling, and Augusta. She made numerous lifelong friends during her time at the Post Office. Prior to her working at the Post Office, she was employed by the Augusta Chronicle from 1956-1967 first starting out briefly as "Cashword Carl" before becoming a proofreader, and she continued to enjoy reading the entire Augusta Chronicle from front page to back page.
She was a faithful member of Grove First Baptist Church for 68 years being active in many church activities. She was the director and Sunday School teacher of the Children's Sunday School department for many years. She was a Training Union Leader, GA Leader, Chairman of the Fellowship Committee and Chairman of the Senior Social Activities. She started the tape ministry at Grove First Baptist and continued for many years weekly delivering sermon tapes to the members who were homebound and in the hospital and nursing homes. During the time that she and her beloved husband, Frank, worked with the young people in Training Union, they would take them on trips to the mountains, water skiing trips to Clark Hill, bowling, and many times just hosting fellowships at their home for them. She loved the members of Grove First Baptist Church past and present, and the family would like to thank all of them for the love that they showed to her.
Ann loved her family very much and left to cherish her memory are her Daughters, Donna Riner Weber (Brian) North Augusta, SC ; Connie Riner Williams (Allen) Dearing, GA; Grandson Samuel Johnathan Stump (Amber) Grovetown, GA; Granddaughter Leslie Ann Williams White (Brent) Cumming, GA; Great-Grand Children Savannah Grace Stump Lincolnton, GA; Sterling Reid Stump Grovetown, GA; Mason Ford White and Hayes Anthony White Cumming, GA; Brother Emmit Louis Coleman (Annette) Harlem, GA; Sisters-in-law Mrs. Helen Coleman, Canoochee, GA and Mrs. Louise Newman, Meldrim, GA; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to everyone that helped in caring for her including Mrs. Pauline Banks for being so faithful to make sure that she made it to all of the church services and activities during her recent illness as well as Bessie Dorsey for her many years of faithful service to the Riner Family.
Pallbearers will be Samuel Stump, Brent White, Anthony Coleman, David Coleman, Donnie Canady, and Marty Canady, Honorary pallbearers will be her cherished great-grandchildren Savannah, Sterling, Mason and Hayes.
Visitation will be at Starling Funeral Home in Harlem, GA from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Saturday January 25, 2020, and 2:00 PM on Sunday January 26, 2020 at Grove First Baptist Church. The funeral will be on Sunday January 26, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Grove First Baptist Church with the Rev. David Riner and the Dr. Randall Whitaker presiding. Interment will be at Bellevue Memorial Gardens in Grovetown, GA.
