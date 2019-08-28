|
Annie Grace Williams Blankenship
Augusta , Georgia—Annie Grace Williams Blankenship passed peacefully into paradise early Wednesday morning. She was born on March 31, 1924 in Graniteville, S.C. She served as a First Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force stationed in Anchorage, Alaska during the Korean War. She retired after working as a Registered Nurse at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Augusta. She was happy knowing when her time arrived, she would be reunited with family and friends who prepared for her Homecoming. Those she loves that she leaves here include her children, Ernie Blankenship, Martha Warrick, and Jackie Kyzer, and her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. At her request, she will have an intimate graveside service and will be buried beside her husband and surrounded by her parents and siblings. In lieu of flowers, friends may make a donation to a in her memory. Visit www.HatcherFuneralHome.com
