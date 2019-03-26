|
Mrs. Annie Hester Burgess, wife of the late George Burgess, Sr., entered into rest on Thursday, March 21, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Crawford Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Curtis Govan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Survivors are her son, Cardine George (Apryl) Burgess; seven grandchildren, Courtney Burgess, Skyler Burgess, Laticia Stuppard, Leslie Harris, Samuel Thomas, Sade Thomas, Kenneth Thomas; sixteen great grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Williams Funeral Home, 2945 Old Tobacco Road, Hephzibah, GA
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Mar. 26, 2019