Annie Johnson Zercher
North Augusta, South Carolina —Funeral Services for Mrs. Annie Johnson Zercher, 52, who entered into rest August 11, 2019, will be conducted Wednesday morning at 11 o'clock from the Victory Baptist Church. Dr. Steve Hurte and Rev. Chris Brown officiating. Interment in the Graniteville Cemetery.
Mrs. Zercher was a native of Aiken County, a former resident of Newberry, SC, having made North Augusta her home. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church for 41 years, having served in the Care Ministry and Choir and was a member of the Far Above Rubies Sunday School Class. Mrs. Zercher was a 1985 graduate of Victory Christian School, attended Hyles Anderson Bible College and was a Medical Office Insurance Specialist. She was predeceased by her fathers, James A. Johnson, Jr., and Cecil L. Asbell.
Survivors include two sons, Kyle Gregory (Hannah Keener) Zercher, Duluth, GA, and Andrew Joseph Zercher, North Augusta; a grandson, Luke Zercher; mother, Shirley J. Asbell, North Augusta; a brother, Tray Asbell, Augusta; four sisters, Sherry Cosnahan, Langley, Kim (Shayne) George, Savannah, GA, Kathy (Timmy) Newton and Karen (James) Dorsey both of North Augusta.
Pallbearers will be Justin Newton, Deven Johnson, Keven Hair, Chris Porter, Bill Scott, Thomas Scott, Keith Rhoden and Shayne George.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home this Tuesday evening from 6 until 8.
Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Dept. 41831, PO Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019