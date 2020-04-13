The Augusta Chronicle Obituaries
|
Annie Juanita Todd


1936 - 2020
Annie Juanita Todd Obituary
Annie Juanita Todd
Augusta, GA—Mrs. Annie Juanita Todd, age 84, beloved wife of the late Llyod Scott Todd, entered into rest on April 11, 2020. Private graveside service will be held at Bellevue Memorial Gardens with Rev. Bob Gosey officiating.
Mrs. Todd was born in Fountain Inn, SC to the late Henry and Marie Hughes Taylor. Mrs. Todd had retired as a customer service representative from South Trust Bank.
In addition to her parents and husband Mrs. Todd was preceded in death by a son Wesley Shirey and a daughter Wanda Quarles. She is survived by her son Tommy Shirey and wife Rose of Augusta, seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Thomas L. King Funeral Home and Cremation Service 124 Davis Rd. Martinez GA 30907 706-863-6747 www.kingfh.com
The Augusta Chronicle - 04/14/2020

logo

Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Apr. 14, 2020
