Annie Kreis
Evans, GA—Entered into rest Friday, June 12, 2020, Annie Elizabeth Kreis, 80, beloved wife of Richard Frederick Kreis.
In addition to her husband, Annie is survived by her daughters: Allison Neff (Mark) and Pamela Harmon (Robert); grandchildren: Laura Colafrancesco (Tony), Rebecca Denson (Blane), Erik Neff (Tiffany), John Neff, Elizabeth Bellay (Adam); a sister and a brother.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel.
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday 6/14/2020
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday 6/14/2020
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.