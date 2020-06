Annie KreisEvans, GA—Entered into rest Friday, June 12, 2020, Annie Elizabeth Kreis, 80, beloved wife of Richard Frederick Kreis.In addition to her husband, Annie is survived by her daughters: Allison Neff (Mark) and Pamela Harmon (Robert); grandchildren: Laura Colafrancesco (Tony), Rebecca Denson (Blane), Erik Neff (Tiffany), John Neff, Elizabeth Bellay (Adam); a sister and a brother.Memorial services will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel.The family will receive friends Wednesday one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday 6/14/2020