Annie Kreis
1939 - 2020
Annie Kreis
Evans, GA—Entered into rest Friday, June 12, 2020, Annie Elizabeth Kreis, 80, beloved wife of Richard Frederick Kreis.
In addition to her husband, Annie is survived by her daughters: Allison Neff (Mark) and Pamela Harmon (Robert); grandchildren: Laura Colafrancesco (Tony), Rebecca Denson (Blane), Erik Neff (Tiffany), John Neff, Elizabeth Bellay (Adam); a sister and a brother.
Memorial services will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Chapel.
The family will receive friends Wednesday one hour prior to the service at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
The Augusta Chronicle - Sunday 6/14/2020

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Visitation
01:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
JUN
17
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
Funeral services provided by
Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors
214 Davis Road
Augusta, GA 30907
(706) 364-8484
