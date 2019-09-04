Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomson Funeral System
505 Gordon St
Thomson, GA 30824
(706) 595-3110
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Laura Allen


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Laura Allen Obituary
Ms. Annie Laura Allen
Thomson, GA—The Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Annie Laura Allen, age 81, of Thomson, GA will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 12 noon at the United House Of Prayer For All People in Dearing, GA; pastor, Elder David McCord; Bishop, Honorable C.M. Bailey with Elder Charles Edwards, officiating. Interment: Westview Cemetery, Thomson, GA. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson, GA is in charge.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/06/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now