|
|
Ms. Annie Laura Allen
Thomson, GA—The Celebration of Life Service for Ms. Annie Laura Allen, age 81, of Thomson, GA will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 12 noon at the United House Of Prayer For All People in Dearing, GA; pastor, Elder David McCord; Bishop, Honorable C.M. Bailey with Elder Charles Edwards, officiating. Interment: Westview Cemetery, Thomson, GA. THOMSON FUNERAL SYSTEM, Thomson, GA is in charge.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - 09/06/2019
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Sept. 6, 2019