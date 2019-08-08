|
Annie Laurie McInnis
Grayson, GA—Mrs. Annie Laurie "Lottie" McInnis, 62, entered into rest on August 7, 2019.
Mrs. McInnis, longtime resident of Grayson, Georgia, was born in Isabella, Puerto Rico, where her late father, Ray Vernon Paschal, was serving in the military. She graduated from Harlem High School in 1975 and Phillips College in 1977. Mrs. McInnis was a homemaker and a woman of faith who loved her grandchildren. She enjoyed arts and crafts and was a member of Loganville Baptist Church.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 39 years, Brent McInnis; son, John McInnis of Grayson, GA; daughter, Emily McInnis of Statham, GA; mother, Emma Paschal; brothers, Ray "Buddy" Paschal, Jr. and Felix Wayne Paschal (Laura) both of Warner Robins, GA; sister, Christine Paschal of Warner Robins, GA; and grandchildren, Piper Odum and Ripley Odum.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., Friday, August 9, 2019 at Sharon Baptist Church with Rev. Andy Collins officiating. Interment will follow in the Sharon Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the church from 2 until 3 pm prior to the service.
Beggs Funeral Home, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Annie Laurie McInnis.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Aug. 9, 2019