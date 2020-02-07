|
Annie Laurie Tankersley
Appling, GA—Annie Laurie Tankersley, loving wife of the late Walter Robert Tankersley passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at the age of 96. She was a lifelong resident of Columbia County. She was survived by her two sons, Walter Robert Tankersley Jr. and wife Claire L. of Florence, SC as well as Gary William Tankersley of Appling. She also leaves her two grandchildren, Robert Livingston Tankersley and wife, Ashley S. as well as Emily Tankersley Lucero, all of Florence, SC. Her great-grandchildren are Miles Eduardo Lucero, Elijah James Tankersley, Katherine Claire Tankersley and Jacob William Tankersley. Her family also includes her sister, Mary Miles Tankersley of Appling and brother, the late Eugene Miles.
She was a faithful member of the Sharon Baptist Church where she attended the Ladies Sunday School Class and was involved in numerous ministries. She had been a member of the Red Hat Club and enjoyed spending time with her friends in the Winfield community.
Her funeral will be held at the Sharon Baptist Church on Monday, February 10th at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Andy Collins officiating. Visitation will be in the Family Life Center prior to the funeral at 10:00 a.m. Pallbearers are Ron Haley, Ken Gordon, Donnie Farr, Doug Crawford, Steve Sims, and Ralph Bullard. Donations to the Sharon Baptist Church Building Fund are requested in lieu of flowers.
Beggs Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 799 Cobbham Rd., Thomson, GA is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Annie Laurie Tankersley.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle on Feb. 8, 2020