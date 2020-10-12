Annie Lou Brown
Augusta, Ga.—Mrs. Annie Lou Brown entered into rest on Thursday, October 08, 2020. A private service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Ebnezer Seventh Day Adventist Church at 11:00 am. Interment will be held at Old Macedonia Baptist Church, Edgefield, S.C. Survivors includes; her spiritual god-daughter, Diane Sneed; god-granddaughters, Cheryl (Koohafsen)Tirogene, Courtney Harris ; god-great grandson, Josiah Tirogene; sister, Rosa Smith; first cousin, Johnny (Dorothy) Thomas; cousin, Charlene Wilkerson; dear friends, Minnie Hightower, Betty (Jimmy) Lockhart, and a host of other relatives. Viewing will on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 1:00 to 6:00 pm at the funeral home.
Williams Funeral Home 1765 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Augusta, Ga.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits