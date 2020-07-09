1/
Annie Lou Leggett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Annie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Annie Lou Leggett
Jackson, SC—Mrs. Annie Lou Williams Leggett, entered into rest July 7, 2020 at Pruitt Health North Augusta. Graveside services will be held 11 am Saturday, July 11, 2020 at at the Hankinson Cemetery. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Mrs. Leggett, a native of Aiken County was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Jackson, SC Survivors includes a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be held from 1-5:30 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
Sign the guestbook at AugustaChronicle.com/obits
The Augusta Chronicle - July 10, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Augusta Chronicle from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
01:00 - 05:30 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hankinson Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved