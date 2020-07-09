Mrs. Annie Lou Leggett
Jackson, SC—Mrs. Annie Lou Williams Leggett, entered into rest July 7, 2020 at Pruitt Health North Augusta. Graveside services will be held 11 am Saturday, July 11, 2020 at at the Hankinson Cemetery. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Mrs. Leggett, a native of Aiken County was a member of Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, Jackson, SC Survivors includes a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing will be held from 1-5:30 pm Friday at the funeral home.
G. L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary, 614 West Avenue, North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026.
The Augusta Chronicle - July 10, 2020