Augusta, GA—Lucille Young, 80, beloved wife of Jessie Paul Young, Jr., entered into rest on Thursday, July 2, 2019 at her residence.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in Westover Memorial Park with Dr. Brad Whitt officiating.
Mrs. Young, a native Edgefield County, SC, had lived in the Augusta area most of her life and was the daughter of the late Odell and Pauline Davis Ouzts. She was a 1960 graduate of The Academty of Richmond County where she was affectionately know as "Kitty" to her close friends and had worked as an Administrative Assistant at Talmadge Hospital – Medical College of Georgia. She later worked as the secretary/administrator of Broad Street Baptist Church. She enjoyed shopping, travelling, cooking for her family and was her family Matriarch and a true "Southern Lady". She loved her grandchildren and her great grandchildren and they were the light of her life. She was a member of Abilene Baptist Church where she was active in the Senior Sunday School Class.
In addition to her husband Mrs. Young is survived by her children, Kathy Young Sakata, Karen Young Bixby and her husband Laurence, and Marcus Alexander Young and his wife, Melissa Newman Young; her siblings, Myrtle Black, Jack Ouzts, Frances Young and her husband Jim, and James Ouzts; she was "Little Granny" to her eleven beloved grandchildren and twenty three great grandchildren.
If desired, in loving memory of Mrs. Young, donations may be made to, Abilene Baptist Church, 3917 Washington Rd., Martinez, GA 30907 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The Augusta Chronicle - 07/05/2020